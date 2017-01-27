© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



New president wants 'strong bonds with congressional leaders'Eric Schultz, a senior aide to then-President Barack Obama, delivered the line with a perfect deadpan. The delivery, including the glance toward reporters, summed up the Obama administration's view about hobnobbing with Congress."On Thursday, the president and first lady will attend the Congressional Ball at the White House," Schultz said on Dec. 2, pausing for a second before delivering the punchline — "one of our favorites." Reporters gathered in the White House briefing room responded with a combination of knowing chuckles, groans and hoots.It conjured up a scene from the 2013 White House Correspondents' Dinner when Obama revealed his feelings about socializing with lawmakers."Some folks still think I don't spend enough time with Congress," Obama joked at the annual gala. "'Why don't you have a drink with Mitch McConnell?' they ask. Really? Why don't 'you' get a drink with Mitch McConnell?"Fast forward nearly two months from Schultz's telling remark. The new president,Trump used the White House, its many ornate rooms and the power of the Oval Office, toObama clung to his senior staff and thick briefing books. ButHe used the showy State Dining Room to chat with House and Senate brass on Monday as rain fell outside. On a credenza, an assortment of finger foods were available, including meatballs, shrimp cocktail and sliders.Journalists who were allowed into the room captured pictures of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer chatting with Trump. Off to the side, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaned over and said something quietly to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.On Monday evening, McConnell returned to the Capitol and told reporters he enjoyed the president and Schumer trading notes on everyone they knew in New York, their shared home state.The State Dining Room was all laughs when a press pool entered to find Trump and the senior Republicans and Democrats seated around a massive table. "We're about to make a deal," the new president joked.White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday.On Tuesday morning, the president used the stately Roosevelt Room to host U.S. auto industry executives — just a day earlier, he had done the same with other private-sector honchos.As the meeting got started, the president, whom House Speaker Paul D. Ryan says wants to push "an ambitious agenda," eAs his high-powered breakfast guests took their seats,"Let me help you with that," said the victorious presidential candidate, whose campaign trail comments and a leaked Access Hollywood video caused millions of women around the globe to protest last Saturday.Then came more humor that got a big laugh from the car executives, when the president suggested they go around the table for introductions: "I'll start. I'm Donald Trump."Over the last eight years,, though his top aides near the end essentially argued a president should not have to — and expressed their belief that Republicans poisoned the relationship from the start.George Mason University public policy professor James Pfiffner wrote in his book The Modern Presidency that "presidents are ... well-advised to 'court' Congress, that is,Former presidents have invited members to the executive mansion for dinner, cocktail hours, movie-viewing in its theater — Harry Truman even hosted poker games, Pfiffner noted.he wrote.The 45th chief executive seems to realize that all jokes are funnier — and more memorable — coming from POTUS inside the walls of the executive mansion. (Consider Obama's highlight reel of "dad jokes" for instance.)But the meetings with lawmakers and the titans of industry haven't been merely social occasions. During the Monday evening session, the president "made it clear" to congressional leaders that "he expects no delays in getting his agenda through Congress and out of Washington," Spicer said Tuesday.Trump and his team clearly believe the meetings are a strong suit of the new president. Spicer told reporters Tuesday he wants to expand them by bringing in governors and other factions from Capitol Hill.Though he delivered that stern message about the agenda to congressional leaders this week, Spicer described Trump as largely treating the meetings likeThe new president enjoys "hearing the feedback" of corporate bosses, lawmakers and union workers, Spicer said, noting that Trump wants their ideas on easing regulations, creating jobs and bolstering the U.S. manufacturing sector.