The Ukrainian navy has carried out border control exercises as part of ongoing drills in the Black Sea, the navy's press service said Friday."The Ukrainian Naval Forces continued exercises in the northwestern part of the Black Sea in the Odessa and Mykolaiv Regions. Ships, boats, naval aviation and armored vehicles are involved. Participating troops are working on tasks to practice strengthening state border controls along dangerous stretches and protecting important state objects, as well as taking control of major transport communications, ensuring anti-sabotage defenses and other tasks," the navy said in a statement.The drills also aim to develop interaction skills with local authorities and population while showing the troops' capabilities, the statement added, noting that the navy was also practicing laying mines, hitting surface targets and setting up ship defense, the statement added.