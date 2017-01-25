© Reuters/Joshua Roberts
Nearly three quarters of all Americans agree with President Donald Trump's charge that a group of elitists in Washington has grown wealthy at the expense of the United States, a Rasmussen national poll reported.

"Seventy-two percent of likely US voters agree with this statement," Rasmussen said in a release on Tuesday. The survey found that only 17 percent of the US public disagreed with Trump's claim while 11 percent were not sure.

Trump in his inaugural address delivered on Friday charged the Washington, DC political establishment with profiting for many years at the expense of ordinary Americans, pledging to end the practice immediately, the release explained.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was carried out on Sunday by Rasmussen Reports, the company said.