On his first workday in office,The lawsuit was filed by an ethics group with connections to the Democratic Party.In the lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York on Monday,accuses the president ofwhich"A federal officeholder who receives something of value from a foreign power can be imperceptibly induced to compromise what the Constitution insists be his or her exclusive loyalty: the best interest of the United States of America," CREW wrote in its legal filing, arguing that Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue violates theWhile the US judiciary generally holds thatthey can be subject tounrelated to the presidency, according to a precedent established by the Supreme Court in 1997 when President Bill Clinton was sued for sexual harassment by Paula Jones.Attorneys charged with structuring the then-president-elect's divestment from the Trump Organization explained at a January 11 conference that federal law exempts the president from conflicts of interest, and that theSheri Dillon, partner at DC law firm Morgan Lewis, told reporters. To further dispel any suggestions of a conflict of interest, she saidThe lawsuit identifies CREW's attorneys as DC-based Gupta Wessler PLLC, and includes the names of several prominent law scholars: Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe, UC Irvine Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, and Fordham Law Professor Zephyr Teachout.Norman Eisen, CREW founder and chairman, was aprior to being appointed US Ambassador to the Czech Republic in 2011. He returned to the US in 2014, after Democratic political operativebecame the group's vice-president. Brock was replaced in December 2016 byformer ethics counsel to President George W. Bush.It was Painter who explained to the Washington Post on Monday the group's argument as to why it had standing to sue.he said. Now that Trump has taken office, with all his alleged conflicts of interest, CREW needs to divert resources to investigate him, Painter explained. "The injury to the organization is that it's much more difficult to accomplish the organization's mission."Among the jurists who are skeptical about this argument is Josh Blackman, professor at the South Texas College of Law in Houston. "This injury is self-inflicted," Blackman wrote at the on his blog Monday, arguing that"There is every reason for the courts to stay away from this issue," Blackman added.In fact, Eisen told the New York Times that, as it could force Trump to produce tax his returns and reveal business dealings with foreign governments such as Russia or China.While Blackman and other legal observers have noted that CREW's standing to file a suit against Trump was flimsy at best,For example, the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown could sue because Kuwait decided to organize its National Day celebrations in February at the Trump hotel instead. Awith government ties is the majority, the Washington Post reported. The entire hotel was rented out by the Saudi king during his visit to Washington in September 2015.Thenear the White House is majority-owned by the government of thewhile thebelongs to aowned by a member of the royal family, the Post noted.