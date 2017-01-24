© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
US President Donald Trump has asked FBI Director James Comey to remain in his position in the new administration, media reported on Tuesday.

Comey told FBI agents from around the country that he was asked to remain as the agency's director, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

Comey has been criticized by Congressional Democrats over his handling of the investigation into former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server and allegations Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election. Moscow has denied the claims.

The FBI's handling of the Clinton probe is the subject of a Department of Justice Inspector General investigation.

Earlier in January, House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi demanded Comey announce publicly if the FBI is investigating connections between Trump's team and Russian government officials.

Pelosi said she was concerned about Comey's refusal last October to sign consensus document alleging Russian interference in the election. Comey announced a new probe into Clinton's private email server 11 days before Election Day.