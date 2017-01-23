A California legislator is introducing a bill that would require state schools to teach in history class that Russian government conspired to influence the 2016 US election on behalf of Donald Trump. More:
Levine said if California requires state curriculum to include the information, other states would likely follow suit.
"California is the largest textbook market in the nation," he said. "Textbooks approved in our state are used throughout the country."
Typically, determining classroom curriculum is a long public process, with the Board of Education adopting guidelines. In rare cases, the state legislature has required topics to be included in curriculum. A bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September, for example, requires that financial literacy be taught in six grade levels.

In 2011, the state required schools to include the history of the LGBT community and gay rights.
In 2011, the state required schools to include the history of the LGBT community and gay rights.
