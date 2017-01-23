What's strange is, I met with the Syrian opposition, and often they would argue that we should work with al-Nusra, who we know is Al Qaeda. And I'm sympathetic if you're in a neighborhood where al-Nusra is defending you against Assad. You want us to work with them. But let's say a U.S. president does that, and then al-Nusra is using weapons that we gave them against us. That's something you never recover from, right?

Smell that? Yes, that's the magnificent aroma ofHere is Obama's Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes talking about the horrible moral dilemma Washington faced while arming random (but "moderate"!) weirdos in Syria:We remember employing a similar line of argument ... in first grade.Yeah, it's really really strange that theEven stranger that al-Nusra commanders have stated, on the record, thatIt's not our fault! The "moderate" rebels made us do it!And we love the ending anecdote about sympathizing with Al Qaeda, who, after all,Furthermore, what kind of self-described "moderate"and other advanced U.S. weapons? Doesn't that make the whole "moderate" thing a bit more tricky to navigate?(a failed state that can be used to destabilize Iran and train psychos to send eastward, with their final destination being Russia)And the ass-covering begins.Of course, the outgoing administration still clings to the transparent lie that they only worked with "moderates", who sometimes turned out to be throat-slitting maniacs. But, years from now, when Obama officials are called out on their bullshit, you can bet that this will be their go-to excuse for siding with actual, in-the-flesh terrorists:"The 'moderates' made us do it!"These people are awful.Text