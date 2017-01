Yes, the President-elect said repeatedly of his desire for cooperation with Moscow. 17.1% There will be changes, but it is still not clear in which direction. 63.1% No, most likely the new administration will continue the previous course. 19.8%

Improving relations with a gun-shy and suspicious Russia will require considerable creativity and persistence on the part of our policy makers.I write today from Moscow, where I have been invited by one of the Russian state television networks broadcasting to the domestic audience to participate in their talk shows before and immediately after the Inauguration of Donald Trump.from the content of American mainstream media, or from the celebratory programming of Russia Today, which is beamed to international audiences,To be sure, there was no Women's March down the streets of Moscow to protest the accession to power of Donald Trump. But neither was there a fireworks display to celebrate the installation in Washington of the new "Manchurian Candidate" who is about to do the Kremlin's bidding, as we have heard from the bitterly partisan narrative fabricated by the coalition of Neoconservatives and Liberal Hawks occupying central ground in US political life.From what I saw on Friday as an invitee to a top rated talk show, an invitee whose flight to Moscow and expenses on the ground were generously paid by my hosts, directives from communications bosses in the Kremlin overrode the inclinations of the show's producers and. In the meanwhile,that your average Russian television viewer loves to hate on this and many other talk shows produced by the country's leading broadcasters, Pervy Kanal, Rossiya-1-Vesti 24 and NTV.From my subsequent discussion of my experience with a couple of very experienced Russian political analysts occupying different political perspectives,After all, I am a known supporter of Trump and of constructive relations between Washington and Moscow, all of which explained my invitation by the television company in the first place.Up to now, the Kremlin was skeptical that Trump was serious in his pronouncements of readiness for improved relations; nowThis is a matter of cardinal importance for what the US administration has for the past 16 years chosen to call the "Putin regime."It is a persistent feature of Russian national character over centuries for there to be a surge of patriotic emotions and rally round the flag when the country comes under external threat. That tradition kicked in following America's imposition of economic sanctions and application of heavy military pressure on Russia's borders as punishment for their absorption of the Crimea and assistance to the insurgency in the Ukraine's southeastern provinces of Donbas.President Putin's personal approval ratings shot up from the mid-60's to the 85% level, where they stand today, largely on the back of the patriotic wave of emotion and popular understanding that he and his administration are effectively defending Russian national interests, whatever their failings on the economy, on corruption and on political reform. However, this popularity is fragile and could suddenly collapse if President Putin were to be seen to sacrifice the defense assets of the nation by bargaining them away in deals that are not perceived as fool-proof and as ensuring equal if not better returns for the Russian side.It was these considerations which dictated great prudence by Putin in responding to Prime Minister Abe's peace offensive during his visit to Japan last December. Giving up sovereignty over any of the Kurile Islands is one of the red lines that Vladimir Putin cannot cross lest he lose face domestically. Similarly, the Kremlin has to tread very carefully when responding to any olive branch from Washington.in Donald Trump's suggestion at his press conference a week ago that progress on the, all of which depends more on Kiev's good will than on actions from Moscow,Instead, we were told that progress on talks to curb the nuclear arms race and enter into new agreements to reduce nuclear stockpiles will be the determinant, and these are fully controllable by Washington and Moscow acting alone.This suggestion was very important as a shorthand message: namely, putting America First means looking after American security first and considering the security of allies second. Specifically, the focus of US foreign policy will be on the triangular relationship between the world's most powerful military forces: Russia, China and the United States. All other countries will be of secondary importance. In effect, the tail will stop wagging the dog, as it has for the past 16 years, andwas not a spur of the moment consideration of Donald Trump. It clearly came from his top current, if unofficial advisers on foreign policy, namely Henry Kissinger and former Senator Sam Nunn. Nunn just happened to be present at the start of the Senate confirmation hearings of Rex Tillerson for the post of Secretary of State.However, this suggestionInitial indications of surprise and skepticism by Russian officials the same day turned into a flat rejection of the olive branch from Washington by Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov during an interview with the BBC this weekend.Thus,The results of the latest poll of Russian public opinion towards prospects for changed relations with Trump's America just released by the news agency RIA Novosti show that the Kremlin has very effectively managed communications to achieve the desired effect.The question posed on 20 January was: Do you expect changed relations between Russia and the USA following the inauguration of Trump? The results were:In this context, I have no complaints against the management of the Pervy Kanal talk show who invited me. They were overruled for understandable reasons. But my conclusions go far beyond the incidents of my visit.Meanwhile, the expectations of the American business community for improved relations are very high. In a meeting on Friday morning with the president of the largest association of U.S. corporations doing business in Russia, I was told that their Board expects the sectoral sanctions on Russia to be lifted quickly and no later than within one year. This optimism is founded on the primary attention that Donald Trump gives to removing obstacles standing in the way of American businesses generally, removing the heavy hand of Washington from their operations domestically and abroad.However, it may also be argued thatassuming proper metrics justifying such action can be agreed with the Russians,Moreover,entirely within his powers as Commander-in-Chief, and independently from Congress, that would dramatically lessen tensions with Russia and build confidence for future improvement of relations in all directions. I have in mindIn today's hyper-sensitive Moscow, literally gun-shy of America, the distance between micro-events, like my treatment a couple of days ago on Russian television, and macro-developments, like improving bilateral relations, is very small indeed.The online version (Russian only) is edited down to 30 minutes from the 1.5 hrs that were on Russian TV.G. Doctorow is the European Coordinator of The American Committee for East West Accord Ltd. His latest book, Does Russia Have a Future? was published in August 2015.