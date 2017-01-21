© AP

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 17-year-old David Michael Elliott after his instructor, Edward McIver, told them he was struck in the eye by a paper airplane he threw during class. He was charged with third-degree assault and battery.Times staff requested a copy of the incident report concerning Elliott's arrest after seeing his name, mugshot and charge in the Georgetown County Detention Center booking record. In response, the sheriff's office provided the report, but redacted the name of the student who was arrested.McIver reported he spoke with other students, Glover said, who told him Elliott threw the paper airplane at him during class. He added, Glover said, he and Elliott had been involved in past confrontations over Elliott's behavior and "something needs to be done." Glover said McIver also told him, if Elliott was responsible, he wanted to press charges.Elliott was then cited for third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500. Later that day, he was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he was later released on a $1,087.50 bond.According to statute 16-3-600, third degree assault and battery occurs when "the person unlawfully injures another person, or offers or attempts to injure another person with the present ability to do so."When asked if she felt Elliott's arrest was warranted, AHS Principal Michelle Greene said she thought the incident did constitute an assault, but added deputies make the ultimate determination as to whether criminal charges are filed.In a separate interview with Times staff, Georgetown County School District Director of Safety and Risk Management Alan Walters echoed Greene's response, and added school staff is duty-bound to report perceived crimes."If any employee believes a crime has taken place, we report it," Walters said. "Law enforcement makes a decision if a crime occurred or not and, if it did, whether they choose to file charges or not.""I'm not going to get into all that," he said. "We did what we were supposed to do, and from there it was in law enforcement's hands."Times staff contacted GCSO Sgt. Ursula Armstrong, who supervises the county's school resources officers, for comment on the incident. Armstrong declined and deferred all comment to the department's public information office and to Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver.Lt. Mike Nelson, who oversees the GCSO's public information office, responded to the request for interview. Nelson deferred to the statute when asked how the incident constituted assault, but declined to address questions aimed at the necessity of Elliott's arrest.Elliott's first court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 14. It was unknown if he was being represented by an attorney.