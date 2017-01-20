"Sound energy policy begins with the recognition that we have vast untapped domestic energy reserves right here in America. The Trump administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans," the plan said.

The Trump administration is going to "embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans".The United States will utilize unused energy resources and embrace the shale and gas revolution, according to an America First Energy Plan released by the White House on Friday.The United States will maximize the use of its domestic energy resources to end the country's dependence on foreign oil."The Trump Administration is committed to energy policies that lower costs for hardworking Americans and maximize the use of American resources, freeing us from dependence on foreign oil," the plan said.