NATO ships are closely monitoring the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and its group as it returns to Russia, a Maritime Command (MARCOM) officer said in a statement.To do this, it must pass through both the Mediterranean and the North Sea, where it will be closely monitored and escorted by NATO vessels."The Russian Navy is a capable navy, that's why their ships are a part of our routine surveillance plans," Vice Admiral Clive Johnstone said in a statement published on the MARCOM website."In the case of the Kuznetsov group, we've learned what we can from the group and how it operates, [and] we'll continue to monitor for any changes in behavior and continue to work closely within the Alliance to ensure all Allied navies are comfortable with the level of surveillance and information flowing regarding Russian Navy assets."The Admiral Kuznetsov group, which also consists of a battlecruiser, two destroyers, and a tanker from the Russian Navy, was also surveilled by a US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol craft which took off from an air base in Rota, Spain on Tuesday.Later, when the group passes the UK, they will be escorted by a Royal Navy frigate and a destroyer, according to the Telegraph.The Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia's only aircraft carrier, was initially dispatched to the eastern Mediterranean to assist in counter-terrorism operations in Syria, and is now being withdrawn as part of an overall troop reduction following the negotiation of a ceasefire deal between Russia, Turkey, and Iran.Dutch, Belgian, British, and Norwegian ships were all sent to either observe or escort the Kuznetsov on its journey to the Mediterranean, while Sweden sent reconnaissance planes to monitor the movement of the Russian air carrier group. The Maltese foreign minister also announced that the Kuznetsov would not be allowed to refuel at their ports. Ultimately, the Admiral Kuznetsov and its escort arrived safely and without incident, despite the fears of Western governments."The movement of our ships has caused a stir among our Western partners," Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the time.The Admiral Kuznetsov was commissioned in 1990, and is so far Russia's only aircraft carrier. Manned by a crew of 1,960 naval personnel, it has Granit anti-ship cruise missiles and as well as Blade and Chestnut gun systems in its arsenal and can transport more than 50 aircraft.