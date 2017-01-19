© AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad

"One of the issues on the discussion agenda is the formation of joint units consisting of members of armed opposition groups and Syrian army servicemen to fight the Daesh. These units will be led by Russian and Turkish officers," the source said.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the intra-Syrian consultations in Kazakh capital, Astana, will open on January 23 and may continue for several days.The Syrian opposition is planning to discuss the withdrawal of the Jaysh al-Islam militant group from the suburbs of Damascus in exchange for reciprocal steps from the opposing side, a Syrian opposition source said."Mohammed Alloush [opposition delegation head] will discuss the withdrawal of Jaysh al-Islam from the region of the capital, reciprocal withdrawals to increase the distance between fighters, withdrawal of Hezbollah and Iranian regiments [from Syria]," the source said.