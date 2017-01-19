© SOLO via ZUMA Press / www.globallookpress.com

Britain's Ministry of Defense (MoD) is fighting an attempt by a group of newspapers to show the full, uncensored version of a video in which a Royal Marine executes a wounded Afghan fighter while quoting Shakespeare.Media outlets, including the Guardian, BBC, Times, and others, are now lobbying for it to be released in full.At the trial, Judge Advocate General Jeff Blackett decided a ban should stay in place because film of the murder would "generate significant feelings of anger and revenge among certain people and will incite attacks on British service personnel at home and abroad.""It is possible that the evidential position may have changed... the matter must then be fully argued prior to the hearing of the appeal."Blackman, who is heard in the recording telling the Afghan prisoner to "shuffle off this mortal coil, you c*nt" as he executes him, was given 10 years, later reduced to eight on appeal.Although a number of marines were charged with murder over the original incident, which was filmed on the soldiers' helmet cameras, Blackman was the only one convicted.