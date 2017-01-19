© Amir Cohen / Reuters



The agency says the Israeli defense ministry is not disclosing the information about the new financing, but in 2013 the Navy asked for a $700 million budget increase and an additional $100 million every year to maintain a larger force.Tel Aviv considers the offshore zone at risk of attack from Lebanon and is buying new warships, patrol boats, unmanned vessels, aircraft, radar systems and anti-rocket and anti-missile defenses in what it calls an attempt to bolster maritime defense.The steps are also to assure foreign investors about the safety of drilling. Tel Aviv plans to contract two or three foreign companies for exploration work.Mathios Rigas, the chief executive of Greek energy firm Energean, told Reuters.In August, the company invested $148.5 million for the rights to develop Tanin and Karish, two smaller Israeli deposits. Energean also intends to spend up to $1.5 billion to drill in the region.