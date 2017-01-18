Europe's biggest lender Deutsche Bank and the US Department of Justice have reached an agreement over its sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis, according to the government agency.Deutsche hasto homeowners, distressed borrowers, and affected communities, the federal agency said, confirming the details furnished by the bank last December.This resolution holds Deutsche Bank accountable for its illegal conduct and irresponsible lending practices, which caused serious and lasting damage to investors and the American public," said Attorney General Loretta Lynch in a statement.She stressed the bank had not merely misled investors but had contributed directly to an international financial crisis.Deutsche's agreement is theThe settlement is higher than the $7 billion paid by Citigroup to federal and state authorities three years ago. Another bank accused of selling toxic mortgage securities, Credit Suisse, agreed to a $5.2 billion settlement with US authorities.Deutsche Bank's conduct between 2005 and 2007 fell short of standards and was "unacceptable," according to CEO John Cryan.The German bankDeutsche Bank ADR-listedshares on the New York Stock Exchange closed 3.2 percent lower on Tuesday.