After the US blacklisted seven North Korean citizens, leader Kim Jong-un's sister among them, Pyongyang's news agency advised Obama to "make good arrangements for packing in the White House," also calling the US a "tundra of human rights."Last week, the US Treasury Department updated the list of North Koreans sanctioned for "serious" rights abuses, adding the names of seven individuals - including Kim's younger sister Yo-jong, who is deputy director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the North Korean Workers' Party.Other blacklisted officials include Minister of State Security Kim Won-hong and Director of the General Political Bureau of the Ministry of People's Security Kang Pil-hun. The United States also sanctioned the North Korean Ministry of Labor and State Planning Commission.The move followed a recent report by the US State Department on the human rights situation in North Korea, which was branded "among the worst in the world."Pyongyang "continues to commit extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrest and detention, forced labor, and torture," State Department spokesperson Mark Toner said."Many of these abuses are committed in the political prison camps, where an estimated 80,000 to 120,000 individuals are detained, including children and family members of those subject to persecution and censorship."US President-elect Donald Trump, who is to take office on Friday, has tweeted that the policy of the Bush and Obama administrations won't continue, saying that DPRK threats to the US mainland "won't happen." However, he is yet to make clear his policy on the sanctioned state.North Korea claims to have conducted five underground nuclear tests in the past 10 years, which were detected by US intelligence and classified as "blasts." Pyongyang has also developed medium and long-range missiles said to be capable of reaching South Korea and the US.