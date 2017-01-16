How another reservoir created China's Atlantis



The mysterious Buddha statue is not the only relic which has been discovered under a reservoir in China.



The most famous finding yet is the Lion City, a town which hid under the surface of Qiandao Lake, in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, for more than 50 years.



A maze of white temples, memorial arches, paved roads, and houses... hidden 130 feet underwater: this is China's real-life Atlantis.



Lion City, tucked in a lake between the Five Lion Mountain, was once the centre of politics and economics in Chun'an County.



But in 1959, the Chinese government decided a new hydroelectric power station, named Xinanjiang, was required. So authorities flooded the Lion City, and the nearby He City, in order to build a man-made lake.



Erecting a dam, the historical metropolis was slowly filled with water until it was completely submerged by the turquoise-blue mass now referred to as Qiandao Lake.



Depending on where on the lake bottom it is, the city is between 85 and 131 feet underwater.



And it lay forgotten for 53 years.





