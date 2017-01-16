© AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo



Presenting its findings on the dawn of the annual gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, anti-poverty organization Oxfam says the gap between the very rich and poor is far greater than just a year ago. It's urging leaders to do more than pay lip-service to the problem.akin to last year's election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Oxfam International, who will be attending the meeting in Davos.The same report a year earlier said that the richest 62 people on the planet owned as much wealth as the bottom half of the population. However, Oxfam has revised that figure down to eight following new information gathered by Swiss bank Credit Suisse.Oxfam outlined measures that it hopes will be enacted to help reduce the inequality.Max Lawson, Oxfam's policy adviser, urged billionaires to "do the right thing," and to do "what Bill Gates has called on them to do, which is pay their taxes."The ability of the rich to avoid paying their fair share of taxes was vividly exposed last year in the so-called "Panama Papers," a leaked trove of data that revealed details on offshore accounts that helped individuals shelter their wealth.Lawson told The Associated Press. "That's crazy."according to Edelman, one of the world's biggest marketing firms.In its own pre-Davos survey of more than 33,000 people across 28 markets, Edelman found the largest-ever drop in trust across government, business, media and even non-governmental organizations.The firm's 2017 Trust Barometer found that 53 percent of respondents believe the current system has failed them in that it is unfair and offers few hopes for the future, with only 15 percent believing it is working. That belief was evident for both the general population and those with college education.said Richard Edelman, the firm's president and CEO. "It began with the Great Recession of 2008, but like the second and third waves of a tsunami, globalization and technological change have further weakened people's trust in global institutions.Edelman highlighted how "the emergence of a media echo chamber" that reinforces personal beliefs while shutting out opposing views has magnified this "cycle of distrust." According to the survey, search engines are trusted more as an information tool than traditional news editors, 59 percent to 41 percent.Edelman said business may be best-placed to help improve trust. Companies need to be transparent and honest with their employees about the changes taking place in the work-place, improve skills and pay fairly, he said.The online survey was conducted between Oct. 13 and Nov. 16, 2016.