© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters



The interview was given in the President-elect's office in Trump Tower, just days before his inauguration.Trump was quite straightforward in speaking out in favor of some common ground with Moscow.Trump said to the two media outlets At the same time, sanctions aren't affecting Russia well, [and] "something can happen that a lot of people are going to benefit," he added."Nobody even knows where they come from," Trump added.Trump wasn't optimistic about the fate of the EU, either, saying that there is basically one country that benefits from staying in the bloc.Trump thinks it was the refugee influx that was "the final straw that broke the camel's back" for the EU.he said.Another block that, according to Trump, has long outlived its usefulness, is NATO, as it is "obsolete,""was designed many years ago" and some of its members aren't paying in enough.Trump said.US policies came under fire afterward, with Trump branding the US-Iran nuclear agreement "one of the dumbest deals" he's ever seen, and then calling the invasion of Iraq "possibly the worst decision, ever made in the history of our country. It's like throwing rocks into a beehive."However, there was at least one thing Trump was very enthusiastic about - and that's Brexit.Citing the fall in the British pound, Trump said "business is unbelievable in a lot of parts of the UK, as you know. I think Brexit is going to end up being a great thing."Also, the president-elect said he was planning to make a trade deal with the UK "very quickly."Last but not least, Trump was asked about his social media presence and whether he would tune it down after the inauguration. In short, the answer is no.And the tweeting is here to stay, the president-elect said."I thought I'd do less of it, but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press that I can put out Twitter - and it's not 140, it's now 280 - and as soon as I tweet it out — this morning on television, Fox — 'Donald Trump, we have breaking news.'"