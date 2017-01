© UK Embassy in Tel Aviv



Turf war

black ops

Calls for investigation

Israel's strategic affairs minister Gilad Erdan has denied outright that an official at Israel's London embassy exposed plotting to "take down" UK lawmakers deemed hostile to Israel works for his ministry.In the fourth and final part of Al Jazeera's groundbreaking film The Lobby , to be broadcast on Saturday,Masot's statements secretly recorded during Al Jazeera's six-month undercover investigation of the Israel lobby's influence in the UK directly contradict Erdan's flat denial made in a series of tweets on Thursday.Erdan tweeted: "Shai Masot does not work in my ministry. My ministry has no employees abroad. There is no connection to my ministry."Erdan was responding to a column by Israeli journalist Gideon Eshet in the mass circulation daily Yediot Ahronot which identified Masot as a likely employee of Erdan's ministry.The indignant Erdan tweeted that Eshet's claims were "lies" and a "disgrace."An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson told Middle East Eye that "Masot resigned three days ago and I want to emphasize that Masot will not have any contact with the Ministry for Strategic Affairs in the near future."The foreign ministry official's reference to the strategic affairs ministry casts even more doubt on Erdan's denial. It also comes in the context of a long-running turf war between the two ministries over who should receive the biggest budget and powers to combat BDS.Last year,The strategic affairs ministry has stressed that most of its anti-BDS activities would remain secret.In recent days, the Israeli embassy in London, which answers to the foreign ministry, has also sought to distance itself from Masot.Despite the fact that Masot is seen in Al Jazeera's film working in close concert with his embassy colleagues, the embassy has tried to portray him as a junior staffer and a loose cannon.If both the foreign and strategic affairs ministries are to be believed, then Masot was somehow able to operate in plain sight of senior officials of the Israeli embassy, the UK Israel lobby and members of Parliament, without anyone really knowing what he was doing.That is clearly absurd on its face - and the evidence, including Masot's own secretly recorded admission, shows otherwise. The obvious explanation is that Israel is deeply embarrassed by the exposure of the activities of its London embassy.One of the senior British politicians on the "hit list" of officials Masot aimed to "take down" is deputy foreign minister Alan Duncan, who has criticized Israel's illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.Asked about Masot in Parliament on Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that "The Israeli ambassador made a very full apology for what had taken place and the diplomat in question seems no longer to be a functionary of the embassy in London - so whatever he may exactly have been doing here his cover may well be said to have been and well truly blown - so the matter can be considered closed."The Lobby can be viewed online and on Al Jazeera English this week.Dena Shunra contributed research and translation.