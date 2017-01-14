© MIGUEL GUTIERREZ/EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



Los Angeles, January 12th 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) - Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami confirmed Wednesday that opposition assembly member representing the Popular Will Party (Voluntad Popular), Gilber Alexander Caro Alfonzo was arrested in connection with terrorist acts and paramilitary groups in the South American nation and its neighbor, Colombia. The arrest comes after President Nicolás Maduro instituted the National Anti-Coup Command for Peace and Sovereignty of which El Assami heads.expressed El Assami from the vice-presidential headquarters in Caracas.During his official address, El Assami presented images of the materials Venezuelan authorities say they confiscated from Caro's vehicle including explosives (C-4), an automatic rifle with a scratched Venezuelan National Armed Forces (FANB) serial number, 20 cartridges as well as documents with maps outlining plans, routes and a hit-list full of opposition leaders' names.According to El Assami's report, Caro was arrested after he gathered with three unidentified individuals in Táchira state January 8th. He subsequently crossed the Colombian-Venezuelan border into Cucutá.Caro spent the night in Colombia and returned to Venezuela in the early morning. His migratory movement was not officially registered leaving or entering Venezuela which alterted authorities and inspired his arrest in Carabobo state en route from Táchira to Caracas, El Assami explained.El Assami asserted, highlighting that CaroVenezolana de Televisión (VTV) featured an exclusive audio clip featuring a phone conversation between Tintori and Caro which allegedly outlines plans to attack Miraflores presidential palace as a distraction with the objective of removing López from prison.El Assami stated.Opposition legislators came to Caro's defense expressing their disagreement with the arrest and calling for political immunity.National Assembly president Julio Borges stated.However, the arrest comes as the Venezuelan Supreme Court reissued its declaration naming the legislative branch currently occupied by an opposition majority null and void. The branch's inability to rectify problems presented by the Supreme Court since September 2016 through January 5th 2017 informed the judicial power's decision."In the coming hours, we will act according to Venezuelan laws. Only through justice can there be peace," affirmed El Assami.