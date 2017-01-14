Unlike comedian Rosie O'Donnell and the vast majority of her elitist peers in Hollywood, actress Nicole Kidman strongly believes that Americans need to support President-elect Donald Trump.

"I just say (Trump's) now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever's the president because that's what the country's based on," she said recently during an interview with the BBC, as reported by The Washington Times. "Whatever, however that happened, he's there and let's go."

Kidman, who was a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund, added that her concern lay with more specific issues — likely those concerning young children.

"I'm always reticent to start commenting politically. I've never done it in terms of America or Australia," she said. "I'm issue-based."


Talk about a breath of fresh air, especially given all the anti-Trump whining by Hollywood elites such as O'Donnell, who this Wednesday wrote on Twitter that martial law should be imposed on the American people to delay the inauguration.

Say what!?


Comment: Brain Dead? Rosie O'Donnell wants martial law!


After Trump won the 2016 presidential election two months ago, dozens upon dozens of actors, actresses, singers, comedians and other Hollywood whiners literally broke into tears over it, as reported at the time by The U.K. Daily Telegraph.

And since that time, celebs have made a number of videos first encouraging the electors to not vote for Trump and then later vowing not to perform at the president-elect's inauguration.

Clearly, Kidman's stance differed greatly from those of her peers, the majority of whom seemed to loathe Trump for no legitimate reason — unless, of course, paranoid delusional fear counts as a valid reason.

Kudos to Kidman for showing common sense and reason in this time and day, when it sometimes feels as if the lunatics have taken over the asylum.

Every American citizen need not necessarily like Trump, just like plenty of conservative Americans surely did not like President Barack Obama, but they do need to accept him as their next president, as Nicole Kidman so articulately noted.