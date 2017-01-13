© Another Day in the Empire
According to celebrity Rosie O'Donnell, if democracy works and the electoral system elects somebody you hate, it's OK to subject Americans to martial law.


Rosie might want to do a little research. Martial law imposed by the military usually includes the suspension of civil law, the Constitution, habeas corpus, and civilians are subjected to military tribunals. Is this what O'Donnell wants?

Is this what she believes her fellow citizens deserve because they voted for a candidate she hates?

Rosie O'Donnell and her fellow Hollywood travelers have shown their real colors since the election. Authoritarianism and military rule are OK so long as it stops a president voted into office by the American people.