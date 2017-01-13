© Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson left a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump asserting that an upcoming deal with the Pentagon will slash the price of the F-35 program "significantly," noting that the aerospace company plans to add about 1,800 jobs to a plant in Texas.President-elect Donald Trump and Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson convened for a second meeting on Friday to inch closer on a deal to lower the "tremendous cost and cost overruns" of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. After holding negotiations at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late December 2016, Trump tweeted that he would ask Boeing to price out "comparable" F/A-18 Super Hornets.The Pentagon is slated to purchase 2,158 more F-35s through 2036, the Congressional Budget Office said in a brief, and the tenth block of F-35s the US is buying from Lockheed is its largest yet, at 90 aircraft. In December 2016, Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan expressed his hope that F-35 costs could be trimmed six to seven percent.Estimates of the ninth order for the F-35s indicated that the F-35A ran $102 million apiece, while the F-35B and F-35C planes cost taxpayers about $132 million per plane. A Government Accountability Office report from March 2016, however, calculated the cost for the Pentagon's jets to come out around $160 million per unit.Trump said during a press conference at the Trump Tower on Wednesday that Lockheed's F-35 is "way, way behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget. I don't like that."While the ninth order resulted in a $6.1 billion bill for 57 planes, the tenth installment is valued at near $7.19 billion, Bloomberg reported. The Pentagon made a $1.28 billion advance payment in November 2016 to maintain production. F-35 manufacturing facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, are a central component of that city's economy, the Texas Tribune notes.The US Marine Corps recently activated the first operational international platoon of 10 F-35Bs, to be stationed in Iwakuni, Japan. After years of development and research, along with billions poured into the fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighter program, the jet continues to suffer from fires before takeoff and sometimes mid-flight.