Sunspots Vanish

Space weather continues

This causes the upper atmosphere of Earth to cool and collapse.

Cosmic rays continue to intensify: As the sunspot cycle declines, we expect cosmic rays to increase. Data show that cosmic ray levels are intensifying with an 11% increase since March 2015.



Only one very tiny spot observed for a few hours on Jan. 3rd interrupted a string of spotless days from New Years through Jan.11th. Devoid of dark cores, yesterday's sun is typical of the year so far.Sunspot numbers rise and fall with an ~11-year period, slowly oscillating between Solar Max and Solar Min. In 2017, the pendulum is swinging toward the bottom.Contrary to popular belief, space weather does not stop when sunspots vanish. Recent nights are proof: Bright auroras have been dancing around the Arctic Circle. Tom Arne Moldenaes of Norway, Groetfjord, recorded this eruption ("like green lava from a volcano," he says) on Jan. 5th when the face of the sun was completely spotless.The auroras were sparked by a stream of solar wind flowing from a large hole in the sun's atmosphere. Such "coronal holes" are common during Solar Minimum.Also during Solar Minimum, the heliosphere shrinks, bringing interstellar space closer to Earth. Galactic cosmic rays penetrate the inner solar system with relative ease., with implications for astronauts and even ordinary air travelers.