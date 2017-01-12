© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Category 5 hurricane winds in California, Cat 3 winds in Colorado, Cat 4 winds in Europe's blizzards and the media uses a few tweets and a 10 second story to report, but a Cat 1 hurricane and its 24/7 news in summer so the media can hype global warming. All the while refusing to discuss cosmic ray intensity increasing which is the real cause of out of season floods happening globally.