Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State nominee
The neocons' favorite senator and failed presidential candidate Marco Rubio attempted a grilling of Rex Tillerson during his confirmation hearing in the Senate but the nominee for State Department easily kept his composure.

The long-winded Rubio tried to get America's next top diplomat on record saying the Russian president is a war criminal. Tillerson who has to be able to sit down with the Russians refused to give an inch. See for yourself:


Of course if Tillerson had agreed that Putin was a war criminal Rubio's next question would have been why did he accept a decoration from him.

Just for fun: Rubio hapless before team Trump: