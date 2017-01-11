© Daniel Kramer / Reuters



'Cybersecurity cannot be delayed'

'Climate change does exist,' but unpredictable

Tillerson pledges no lobbying for big oil

'Russia is force to be dealt with'

Tillerson promises 'new era of US leadership'

Exxon ties in focus

Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, the president-elect's pick for secretary of state, faced numerous questions about his attitudes and past ties to Russia during his nomination hearing. He was also grilled on environmental issues and lobbying for big oil.Senator Johnny Isakson (R, Georgia) asked what the US should do about re-engaging in the Middle East after negotiations were already underway between Syria, Turkey and Russia."It is a re-engagement with our traditional allies, and sharing with them where we have to go in Syria," Tillerson. He said absent the US' role, Turkey had to turn to Russia "who is a not a sustainable alliance."Tillerson said the US had to protect the "innocent people on the ground, and secure their protection, and to defeat ISIS."Another protester said as he was escorted out of the hearing, "We do not want Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State."Senator Cory Gardner (R, Colorado) "how will you prioritize cyber security at the State Department?""It is important that we put in place a comprehensive strategy for dealing with cyber threats, the appropriate norms of behavior, use and appropriate response when violated.," said Tillerson. "It is a complicated issue but we cannot delay."Senator Tim Kaine (D, Virginia) asked Tillerson about investigator reports that exposed Exxon had prior knowledge about climate change while pursuing a policy of fossil fuel extraction. The company also took public positions on downplaying climate change, and financed climate deniers."I am no longer able to speak on the company's behalf," said Tillerson. "Do you lack the knowledge to answer my question or are you refusing to answer my question?" asked Kaine."A bit of both," replied Tillerson. He said all his ties with Exxon will be severed if he is confirmed as Secretary of State.Senator Bob Corker (R, Tennessee) asked his opinion on climate change.said Tillerson.When pressed he said the "ability to predict that effect is very limited."Senator Tom Udall, (D, New Mexico) said Exxon had done business in countries outrightly hostile towards the US, mentioning Exxon interests in Iran, Russian and its large contributions to Washington lobbyists."Would you allow Exxon to lobby the State Department?" asked Udall."I would recuse myself from those issues," said Tillerson.Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D, New Hampshire) asked Tillerson about empowering women and whether he would continue State Department initiatives.Tillerson said will continue initiatives that support women's empowerment. He wouldn't say if he would continue to support the $500,000,000 spent USAID funding for family planning."Russia more than anything wants to establish its role in the global world order," said Tillerson. "Russia is here, and Russia matters, and they are a force to be dealt with."Tillerson said at times Russia will be a partner and at time an adversary.Senator Ron Johnson (R, Wisconsin) asked Tillerson to explain his comments that Russia is predictable and they don't think like we do.said Tillerson. "They are not unpredictable and if one can step back and see what their long term plan is...the leadership of Russia has a geographic plan that is front of them...Senator Menendez accused Exxon for becoming the in-house lobbyist for Russia over Crimea and opposing sanctions. He asked Tillerson his opinion on sanctions whether he was for them or against them."I think it is important to know that when sanctions are imposed they disrupt American business," said Tillerson. "I am stating a fact, sanctions do impact America's business interest, and in protecting America's interest, sanctions are a powerful tool, let's use them well...""Does Russia and Syria's targeted bombing on hospitals represent war crimes?" Asked Senator Bob Menendez, (D, New Jersey)said Tillerson.Senator Marco Rubio (R, Florida) asked Tillerson if Putin was a war criminal because of the bombings in Aleppo, and Chechen.said Tillerson.Rubio asked about the alleged killings of dissidents by the Russian government. Tillerson said again he would need more information. He needed facts, and was not willing to make conclusions."It caught me by surprise...as did the coming over the Eastern border of Ukraine, the absence of a very firm forceful response was judged by Russia as a weak response," said Tillerson.ОTillerson said he would have put Eastern assets on the border, announce the US was going to provide intelligence and air support.Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would help usher in a new era of US leadership on the global stage as America's top diplomat."China has emerged as an economic power in global trade, and our interactions have been both friendly and adversarial," he said in remarks prepared for his hearing.Tillerson said the US needs an "open and frank dialogue" with Russia, the most urgent step is in "thwarting radical Islam" by "defeating ISIS."Tillerson said the US should also acknowlege the realities about China. It's island-bulding in the South China Seas, and illegal taking of disputed areas "without regard for international norms." He said the country's trade practice have not always followed global agreements."We have to deal with what we see, not with what we hope." Tillerson told the Foreign Relations committee.Tillerson has spent his entire working life at the big oil multinational corporation, ExxonMobil. He cut ties to Exxon earlier this month to try and stave off conflicts of interest, but his history with the corporation is likely to be a focus of the hearing today.Tillerson has never held a position in government but as an oil executive has extensive experience dealing with foreign countries having worked for Exxon since 1975. His relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to be of interest to the committee. Democrats have pushed for the release of his tax records beyond the financial disclosure form he has already filed with the Senate committee.Just moments into Tillerson's testimony, a protester spoke out yelling her home was destroyed in Hurricane Sandy, and as she was led out of the hearing said "Rex Tillerson, I reject you!"Several protesters broke up the hearing with yells."Please don't put Exxon in charge of the State Department. Protect our children and grandchildren.""Oil is dead. Senators be brave protect the vulnerable."Outside Tillerson's hearing, protesters rallied, with signs 'ExxonKnew', some dressed as Velociraptors, a dinosaur, a spoof reference to the continue pursuit of fossil fuels.The peace group, Code Pink, in Lady Liberty fancy dress and a man wearing a dollar bill suit with signs 'ExxonKnew' at Tillerson hearing.