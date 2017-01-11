© AFP



An association of 19 national anti-doping groups has called for a ban on Russia from all international sporting events until that country can show it has put credible systems in place to prevent further doping incidents.After a summit in Dublin on January 10, members of the National Anti-Doping Organizations set out a series of recommended reforms that focused mainly on Russia.The summit was held to discuss the fallout from Richard McLaren's report for the World Anti-Doping Agency, which last month exposed large-scale, state-sponsored doping and cover-ups in Russia.More than 100 Russian athletes were banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics after the country failed to meet anti-doping standards. The ban has continued this year.Russian authorities have denied that the Russian state was involved in doping.