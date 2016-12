A California Republican claims Democratic-backed legislation aimed at protecting underage sex workers actually pushes minors into prostitution."Beginning on Jan. 1, prostitution by minors will be legal in California. Yes, you read that right," Assemblyman Travis Allen, whose district covers parts of Orange County, wrote Thursday in the conservative D.C. publication the Washington Examiner Senate Bill 1322, which was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown in September, goes into effect on Sunday."So teenage girls (and boys) in California will soon be free to have sex in exchange for money without fear of arrest or prosecution," Allen wrote.And that's true — the law does state that minors won't be treated as criminals if they are caught under such circumstances. But, said state Sen. Holly Mitchell, who introduced SB 1322.In his op-ed, Allen acknowledged that Democrats are "sincere in their belief that decriminalizing underage prostitution is good public policy that will help victims of sex trafficking." But he said SB 1322 is "misguided" because it would theoretically allow pimps who exploit children to continue doing so because the children aren't being adequately removed."Simply put, more time on the street and less time in jail means more money for pimps, and more victims for them to exploit," Allen wrote.Allen could not be reached Friday for further comment.She said in a statement Friday to NBC News that it is a "factually incorrect assertion that my bill ... ties the hands of the police."Currently, anyone caught soliciting can be charged with a misdemeanor that might include probation, jail time or a fine.Various district attorneys' offices in the state have expressed a similar apprehension toward the law —but some say it's because the state just isn't ready to provide adequate services.