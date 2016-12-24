© KATEHON.com 2016



Expose the truth about 9/11, which was a massive Neocon/ Neolib coup d'état designed to unleash Islamophobia and perpetual war by justifying regime changes in the Middle East in order to benefit international Zionism and vindicate the Israeli raison d'être. Reinstate the Constitution by repealing all post-9/11 police state legislation and push through draconian restrictions on all forms of spying, and all forma illegal search and seizure, etc. Push through Steele's Election Reform Act, ending the corrupt two-party duopoly. Close down many US military bases around the world & return to a defend-the-borders posture. At the moment, United States still maintains nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad - from giant "Little Americas" to small radar facilities. Britain, France, and Russia, by contrast, have about 30 foreign bases combined. Use the savings to rebuild America's infrastructure which is drastically falling apart, especially in former industrial-base states where millions of jobs have been exported to China. Force giant corporations (US MNCs, as in multi-national corporations) and take away all loophole tax benefits to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. If Trump leaves office in 2024 with the percentage of Made-in-USA products equivalent to what it was, say in1970, he will have succeeded. End the usurping Federal Reserve Banking system and replace it with a government-owned US National Bank that would print honest, Constitutional-bases currency. Pass and enforce real anti-trust legislation so there can be no more monopolies or collusive trade practices. Period! Push through the Constitutional amendment that would be needed to end all private funding of political campaigns by the rich and special interests. Also, end the outdated and elitist Electoral College system to make the elections based on popular vote just like any other functioning democracy. Bust up the big mainstream media into thousands of much smaller pieces & use antitrust laws to keep them small. In the US, 90% of what we watch, listen, and read is owned by six companies. That's a large percentage to just be divided by a factor of six. 30 years ago, 90% of the media was held by 50 different companies but thanks to mergers and buyouts, it's now down to six major companies (until someone else buys another). The reason we never find anything new on TV is that 70% of what is on cable is owned by these "Big 6". That's 1 out of every 5 hours of television. Comcast now owns 51% of NBC, while GE owns 49% further controlling the market with a top cable provider and a top cable channel!

Here is my Top-10 list of things for President-Elect Trump to achieve in the next 4-8 years. If he accomplishes the items listed below, he could become the greatest US president!However, I do not believe he has the slightest interest in actually fixing any of the country's problems and that his. Nevertheless, I hope he proves us all wrong.Here are my recommendations: