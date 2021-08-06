Comment: This is an old one from our archives, an anonymous blogpost from 2009. While it remains to be seen whether 'culling the population' is an intended outcome of Covid-1984, 'conspiracy theorists' like this were remarkably accurate in most of their predictions...
That being the case, a few eyebrows were raised when five microbiologists either disappeared or died mysteriously violent deaths in 2001. A short time later the number rose to 19, and then 29.
They were found stabbed to death in the trunks of cars, thrown off bridges, or they wrapped their cars around trees after their brake fluid disappeared. Once again, this is the stuff of Hollywood spy stories, and not the way you would expect a microbiologist to give up the ghost.
By 2005, we lost 40 micro-biologists in less than 4 years, all under suspicious circumstances, and during this time someone discovered that they were all working for the government, or government contractors, on projects related to bio-terrorism, flu pandemics, or anthrax. Obviously they weren't trying to find a cure for anything, or there would be no need to silence them.
Then it was discovered that our government was involved in strange experiments that involve exhuming bodies of people that were killed by the 1918 Spanish flu, and genetically engineered flu viruses, all the while the media is preparing the public with stories of bird flu wiping out thousands of chickens (acid test?) and even a few people here and there.
People who are becoming accustomed to the practices and motives of our criminal government tried to warn you of an impending flu pandemic, but your TV training taught you to dismiss them all as "crazy conspiracy theorists," and you naturally associated all their warnings with stories of Bigfoot and UFO abductions, just as you were trained to do.
The good folks of FEMA predicted a need for a few million plastic coffins, which are now spread out across the country, but despite this revelation, most of America still thinks their biggest concern is a toss up between the Super Bowl and American Idol.
Well it seems as if the crazy conspiracy theorists were right again, because the world-wide flu pandemic they were warning you about has been unleashed, and it will dominate the headlines until millions, if not billions of people are dead. It won't be stopped because no one with the means to stop it wants to stop it.
Wash your hands often, pull your kids out of school, avoid crowds, if not people altogether, avoid alcohol or drugs that will weaken your resistance, and stay well-nourished.
Two of the goals here are to cull the population, and to encourage general mayhem and misery that only a World Government can save you from. You'll be so worn out and tired of death and depression that you'll offer little resistance to the new order. The economic collapse and World War three are part of the same plan, and it's all been tried before. It's the same crew behind this latest attempt, and it's not difficult to see who's behind it all, once again.
This flu pandemic that will soon cause people to drop like flies is no mutated bird flu. It's a genetically engineered virus designed to kill as many people as possible. And after people do start dropping like flies, political dissidents will be accused of being flu carriers and no one will object to them being hauled away. Good luck.
Here's an interesting link:
If you start at the bottom of the page and work your way up you'll see a nice collection of news articles that document the entire process of creating and testing a flu bug that will wipe out millions of people (or at least that part of the process that's revealed to the public) .
Thanks to Lori Price of legitgov.org for compiling these articles