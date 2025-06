© Long Nhat

© Bao Phu

© Nhat Hoang

Floodwaters rose swiftly across several districts including Phu Xuan and Quang Dien, inundating homes and prompting emergency responses on Friday.The widespread flooding began after three consecutive days of torrential rainfall from the impact of storm Wutip , the first to enter the East Vietnam Sea this year.On Friday morning, water levels in key rivers surged dramatically, with the iconic Huong River surpassing alert level two of flooding.The Bo River neared level three, the highest on the scale.Reservoirs and hydroelectric dams upstream of these rivers, already swollen from the torrential rains, began discharging water to maintain structural safety.Huong Dien Hydropower Plant released water at a rate of over 1,600 cubic meters per second, Binh Dien at more than 900 cubic meters per second, and Ta Trach Reservoir at over 400 cubic meters per second.As a result, floodwaters inundated multiple areas in the city.Water poured over Nguyen Sinh Cung Street, forcing task forces to erect barriers and restrict traffic to prevent accidents.This is the time when families go to the beach, but now people are wading through floodwaters instead, he said.Nguyen Van Hung, head of the Hue weather station, called the event 'an extraordinarily rare phenomenon.'He noted it was the first time in recorded history that Hue had experienced such a significant flood at the very start of summer."It's almost unbelievable. Just after one prolonged rainstorm, reservoirs were at full capacity," Hung said.Heavy rains are forecast to sweep through Hue on Friday, with diminishing intensity.