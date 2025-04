© AP

"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling cheered the United Kingdom's supreme court ruling that found transgender women are not legally women — posting pictures of champagne glasses in celebration and praising the women who championed the case."Think I might be having a cigar later," Rowling, 59, wrote on X Wednesday, hours after the ruling was handed down.It was brought to the court by a group of Scottish activists after the requirements for the country's parliament were adjusted to require 50% of its representation be women — but allowed transgender women with Gender Recognition Certificates legally calling them women to qualify.The organization For Women Scotland (FWS) argued that the Scottish policy meant parliament could consist entirely of biological males.Rowling was a vocal supporter of FWS and has been outspoken against the trans movement - which she views largely as an encroachment of males into female spaces, frequently citing debates over sports, bathrooms, prisons, representation and other public spaces.Rowling's stance has earned the author of the beloved magical book series her share of enemies - including numerous stars of the wildly successful "Harry Potter" movies speaking out against her opinion.Rowling's beliefs have also left her boycotted and protested by activists over the years.The new ruling out of the UK does not remove protections from trans people, who remain "protected from discrimination on the ground of gender reassignment," the court said.