© APMarion Calder and Susan Smith from For Women Scotland, celebrate outside the Supreme Court to challenge gender recognition laws, in London, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling cheered the United Kingdom's supreme court ruling that found transgender women are not legally women
— posting pictures of champagne glasses in celebration and praising the women who championed the case.
"Think I might be having a cigar later," Rowling, 59, wrote on X Wednesday, hours after the ruling was handed down."It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they've protected the rights of women and girls across the UK," Rowling wrote. "I'm so proud to know you."The ruling found that the terms "woman" and "sex" included in the nation's 2010 Equality Act "refer to a biological woman and biological sex" — and not to the social definition of gender, which can be adopted by the individual.
It was brought to the court by a group of Scottish activists after the requirements for the country's parliament were adjusted to require 50% of its representation be women — but allowed transgender women with Gender Recognition Certificates legally calling them women to qualify.
The organization For Women Scotland (FWS) argued that the Scottish policy meant parliament could consist entirely of biological males."Not tying the definition of sex to its ordinary meaning means that public boards could conceivably comprise 50% men, and 50% men with certificates, yet still lawfully meet the targets for female representation," FWS director Trina Budge previously said.
Rowling was a vocal supporter of FWS and has been outspoken against the trans movement - which she views largely as an encroachment of males into female spaces, frequently citing debates over sports, bathrooms, prisons, representation and other public spaces.She has also characterized many trans activists as bullies, and accused the movement of jeopardizing gay rights."Winners in the UK Supreme Court today: Women and girls, including trans-identified women (continue to benefit from maternity rights etc), Gay people, Freedom of speech, Freedom of association, Those at risk of discrimination for a belief in the material reality of sex," she wrote among a spree of other posts on X Wednesday.Rowling has also questioned the very nature of transgenderism, in December writing on X "There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'" and accusing adults of subjecting children to gender-affirming treatments she equated to "lobotomies."
Rowling's stance has earned the author of the beloved magical book series her share of enemies - including numerous stars of the wildly successful "Harry Potter" movies speaking out against her opinion.
Rowling's beliefs have also left her boycotted and protested by activists over the years.
The new ruling out of the UK does not remove protections from trans people, who remain "protected from discrimination on the ground of gender reassignment," the court said.
Comment: JK Rowling has been trying for years to restore sanity in the UK. This must be a very satisfying victory for her and for all women in the UK.
Previously: