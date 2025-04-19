Ronny Reyes

Ronny Reyes is a reporter at the New York Post. Ronny covers a wide range of issues from local crime in Manhattan to wars breaking out on the other side of the world. Since joining The Post in 2023, he has written extensively about the Israel-Hamas war, the war in Ukraine and the Titan submersible implosion. Before working for The Post, Ronny covered breaking stories for the Daily Mail and served as the editor for The Freeport Herald, covering New York's second largest village.