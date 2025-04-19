© Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesA Soviet soldier reportedly fired a missile at the UFO, taking it down and causing the aliens to retaliate, according to the report.
A declassified Cold War-era file from the CIA has gone viral over its coverage of a supposed clash between Soviet soldiers and a UFO
, passengers of which reportedly turned the troops to stone before blasting off.
Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the CIA acquired a 250-page KGB report recounting the events that transpired after a platoon fired at a flying saucer over Ukraine.
The report included eyewitness accounts and pictures of the aftermath, which one American agent described as "a horrific picture of revenge on the part of extraterrestrial creatures
, a picture that makes one's blood freeze."
© CIAThe CIA reviewed a 250-page report from the Soviet Union recounting a deadly clash between aliens and their soldiers during a training exercise in Ukraine.
The report claims Soviets conducting a training exercise in Ukraine spotted a "low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer" soaring above their heads.
During the encounter, one of the Soviets fired a surface-to-air missile, which struck the UFO and sent it crashing to the ground.
"It fell to Earth not far away, and five short humanoids with 'large heads and large black eyes' emerged from it," the report claims.
After escaping the debris of their ruined ship, the beings huddled together and "merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape," the surviving soldiers recalled.
"In a few seconds, the spheres grew much bigger and exploded by flaring up with an extremely bright light. At that very instant, 23 soldiers who had watched the phenomenon turned into ... stone poles," the report states.
"Only two soldiers who stood in the shade and were less exposed to the luminous explosion survived," it added.
The KGB allegedly took custody of the "petrified soldiers" and the ruined spacecraft, which were transported to a secret base near Moscow. 3
The US has catalogued countless reports of unexplained phenomena, some of which have been declassified. AARO/SWNS
The Soviet scientists found that whatever the light was, it somehow transformed the soldier's living cells into a substance that was identical to limestone.
"If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case," the CIA concluded. "The Aliens possess such weapons and technology that go beyond all our assumptions.
"They can stand up for themselves if attacked."
The CIA document was declassified in 2000 and originally covered by the Canadian Weekly World News and the Ukrainian paper Holos Ukrayiny, but it has remained of interest to UFO aficionados and was even featured on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast last year.
Stories of unidentified aerial phenomena
and alien visitors have resurfaced in the public's mind following the Department of Defense's establishment of the UAP Task Force in 2020.
It saw the government release a plethora of new files on the mysterious flying objects recorded by the federal government with a goal to "detect, analyze and catalog" the UAPs.
Ronny Reyes is a reporter at the New York Post
. Ronny covers a wide range of issues from local crime in Manhattan to wars breaking out on the other side of the world. Since joining The Post in 2023, he has written extensively about the Israel-Hamas war, the war in Ukraine and the Titan submersible implosion. Before working for The Post, Ronny covered breaking stories for the Daily Mail
and served as the editor for The Freeport Herald
, covering New York's second largest village.
