A lava fountain was visible at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano during episode 16 of its latest eruption on April 1.

Footage captured by Chenay Noelani Borja shows lava shooting high into the air on Tuesday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), lava fountains reached heights of 600 to 700 feet.

Kilauea's current eruption began on December 23, 2024, with each episode lasting anywhere from 13 hours to 8 days, the USGS said.

Officials reported that the 16th episode ended on Wednesday, April 2.

"Volcanoes in both Hawaii and Iceland, the Earth's two largest hotspots, are erupting today. Happy April Fools' Day! And they actually are erupting, no fooling!" the USGS wrote on X on Tuesday.