© Danish Defense / Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesFILE PHOTO: Gas leak in the Baltic Sea after the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage in September 2022.
The US and UK are forcing Germany to hide the truth and blame "Ukrainian desperados," the SVR has claimedThe US and UK masterminded the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in an act of economic warfare against their EU allies, Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service has claimed.
The assessment released on Thursday, on the second anniversary of the undersea bombing, detailed an alleged effort by Washington and London to interfere in the investigation and blame another party.
The intelligence "definitively points to the pipeline attack being an act of international terrorism and an act of economic war [by the US and UK] against European allies, primarily the Federal Republic of Germany,"
the statement said.
The SVR claimed that Washington and London have been conducting a sustained campaign to "remove the issue of the Nord Stream sabotage from international agenda," ramping up their efforts in August.
"Media answering to Washington and London are promoting the narrative that the attack was conducted exclusively by Ukrainian extremists, who acted independently," it said, adding that the scenario "does not hold water". German investigators are being pressured to accept this version as the main one, and "wrap up the probe before the year ends,"
the statement alleged.Berlin has been issued with an ultimatum, demanding that it name "Russia-hating Ukrainian desperados" as the culprits and "deflect a blow to trans-Atlantic cooperation," the SVR stated.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were built under the Baltic Sea to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany. The attack in September 2022 was blamed by Western media on a privately funded group of Ukrainian divers, who supposedly acted on orders from General Valery Zaluzhny, who was later dismissed and became Kiev's ambassador to the UK.Prior to the attack, senior US officials, including President Joe Biden and veteran diplomat Victoria Nuland, had issued threats against Russian energy infrastructure, particularly the Nord Stream 2 project,
which was completed in September 2021, a decade after Nord Stream 1 went on stream.
Nord Stream 2 significantly expanded the capacity of the network, but was never used due to Germany's refusal to license it amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine.
Comment: Two years after the Nord Stream sabotage that destroyed infrastructure which had required about 10 billion Euros to build, the governments conducting investigations have revealed little. Sweden and Denmark closed down their investigation without being able to say much. The German Government dragged its feet and came up with some indications and on that basis issued a warrant for a Ukrainian. It is revealing, that the governments of the involved European countries apparently are satisfied with such explanations.