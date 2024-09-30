© Danish Defense / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The US and UK are forcing Germany to hide the truth and blame "Ukrainian desperados," the SVR has claimedThe assessment released on Thursday, on the second anniversary of the undersea bombing, detailed an alleged effort by Washington and London to interfere in the investigation and blame another party.the statement said.The SVR claimed that Washington and London have been conducting a sustained campaign to "remove the issue of the Nord Stream sabotage from international agenda," ramping up their efforts in August."Media answering to Washington and London are promoting the narrative that the attack was conducted exclusively by Ukrainian extremists, who acted independently," it said, adding that the scenario "does not hold water".the statement alleged.The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were built under the Baltic Sea to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany. The attack in September 2022 waswhich was completed in September 2021, a decade after Nord Stream 1 went on stream.Nord Stream 2 significantly expanded the capacity of the network, but was never used due to Germany's refusal to license it amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine.