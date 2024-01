© Swedish Coast Guard Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/Źródło/PAP/Wiktor Dąbkowski/KJN



"Biden's timing seemed aimed at Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz. Some in the CIA believed that the president's fear was that Scholz, whose constituents were lukewarm in their support for Ukraine, might waffle with winter coming on and conclude that keeping his people warm and his industries prosperous was more important than backing Ukraine against Russia"

Lucas Leiroz, journalist, researcher at the Center for Geostrategic Studies, geopolitical consultant

Polish participation in the Nord Stream attack may be related to an American geopolitical project for Europe.It increasingly seems clear that there was Western participation in the terrorist attack that destroyed the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. As leaked by journalists and anonymous sources, the explosions were certainly caused by a secret American military operation involving Ukrainian proxy agents. Now, it is revealed thatThe news was reported by the Wall Street Journal. According to the newspaper,Journalists claim that themade up of Germany, Sweden and Denmark,For now, investigators' main suspicion is that a team of Ukrainian saboteurs rented a yacht from a Polish company. It would be essential, in this sense, for the Polish police to collect testimony from the company's employees and capture Ukrainian suspects on Poland's territory. However, Warsaw boycotted the investigators' work and barred important evidence from being collected.Investigators still do not know whether the Polish government had an active role in the attack. Certainly, more detailed information about this will still take some time to be discovered. However,In fact, it is necessary to analyze the case taking into accountThe American journalist, who was also the first to report U.S.' responsibility for the attack, stated thatIn addition, we must remember that the U.S. has long had a plan to undermine German development. Being the European industrial heart,Berlin could, in partnership with France, form a kind of "European multipolar axis", repositioning the continent in global geopolitics.- and certainlyNot by chance, Berlin is being led towards rapid deindustrialization Without the energy partnership with the Russian Federation - and without nuclear development, hampered by the "green" paranoia -, Germany does not have the capacity to continue maintaining its previous industrial production levels.whose consequences are not limited to internal social problems but to a true paralysis of Europe's geopolitical potential. In other words,In this sense, the destruction of the gas pipelines appears to have beenBy bombing Nord Stream 1 and 2, Washington made the end of German-Russian energy cooperation an unavoidable reality, ceasing to be a simple Germany's political choice and becomingConsequently, Europe no longer has the necessary resources to break away from the U.S. and become an independent bloc.Neutralizing ties between Russia and Germany has always been the West's greatest geopolitical ambition. According to the classical principles of geopolitics, the Russian-German rapprochement would represent a kind of "Hertland unification" and would create a bloc so powerful that it would put any U.S. expansionist intentions at risk. This explains why Washington has historically tried to keep the Germans and Russians apart - and why it is seeing the current moment as an opportunity to consolidate this process of Russian-German rupture.However, it is not enough to simply generate scorched earth in Germany.It is more interesting for the U.S. to transfer Germany's industrial core to another country than to simply throw the whole of Europe into an unprecedented social crisis - which could lead to uprisings and political changes.According to some investigators Poland is less dependent on gas imports for its energy sovereignty. Given the high level of hostility towards Russia, the country had already been reducing its imports of Russian gas years before Western sanctions were implemented, which is why the impact on the Polish economy was smaller than on the German one. Furthermore,There are obviously other factors that make Poland interesting for American plans in Europe. The country is seen as a more "reliable" and "stable" ally by the U.S. than Germany. Despite recently embracing anti-Russian paranoia,mainly due to the so-called " Ostpolitik " doctrine. On the other hand, Poland was easily fanaticized by the historical revanchism encouraged by the West and is marked by advanced levels of Russophobia and even rehabilitation of Nazism than Germany, so it suits the U.S. that Warsaw occupies a more important role in Europe than Berlin.as Warsaw is obviously also interested in increasing its economic and political status on the continent with American support.More than that, these U.S. plans for PolandAs well known, Poland has moved away from Ukraine significantly in recent months. The main justifications are the massive entry of Ukrainian grains into Poland, damaging national agriculture, and the Ukrainian pro-Nazi ideology, which disrespects the history of the Polish people. However, this is a weak narrative. A simple economic problem is not enough to unbalance good relations in the political and military sphere - and, in the same sense,It seems that there may have been some type of communication at a high political level for the Poles to reduce their participation in Ukraine. In its heightened Russophobic paranoia, the Polish government was making hasty decisions in the conflict, significantly increasing its interventionism. The Polish-Ukrainian borders were completely opened to facilitate the flow of NATO weapons and mercenaries, creating a kind of "de facto confederation" . Meanwhile,in the Western region of the country.The Russian government at the time made it clear thatClearly, the situation could escalate into a conflict involving Russia and Poland - and the U.S. does not want that, both because it would put NATO's "collective security" clause to the test, and because it would harm American plans to change the European economic-industrial structure. The U.S. apparently wants Poland free from the consequences of the conflict - at least for now. So, NATO's advisers certainly planned Polish-Ukrainian diplomatic estrangement.As we can see, there seem to be deep reasons why Poland wants to hide those responsible for the terrorist attack against the gas pipelines. Even if Warsaw had no direct participation, it certainly cooperated to harm Germany and increase its own geopolitical relevance - otherwise Radoslaw Sikorski