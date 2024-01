© AFP / Danish Defense



The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas lines - which linked Russia with Germany through the Baltic Sea - were destroyed in a series of explosions near the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022. A joint inquiry by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden is ongoing, with investigators theorizing that a Ukrainian team rented a yacht in Germany from a Polish company, which they used to transport explosives to the blast sites.When these alleged leads were chaned (sic) in Poland, investigators were stonewalled by government officials and law enforcement agents, the Journal reported , citing sources within the investigation.CCTV footage from the port was then withheld, and Poland's internal security agency, the ABW, "failed to answer queries, obfuscated or gave contradictory information," the newspaper stated.The investigation would later find explosive residue on the vessel, according to media reports.The prosecutors reportedly told European investigators that the boat arrived in Kolobrzeg at 4pm September 19, when it actually moored seven hours earlier. Later in the investigation, the ABW told its sister agencies in Europe that the yacht "had links with Russian espionage," the newspaper reported, adding that investigators considered this "disinformation."Gas sold to Europe via the Nord Stream lines was a lucrative source of revenue for Moscow, and was seen as a powerful instrument of leverage for the Kremlin.All of the alleged misdirection and obfuscation took place under Poland's previous government, however, and unnamed "senior European officials" told the newspaper that they are considering contacting Poland's new prime minister, Donald Tusk, in the hope that he will grant them access to police and security personnel who may have previously been pressured to stay silent.Citing sources within the intelligence community, Hersh argued that CIA divers working with the Norwegian Navy planted remotely-triggered bombs on the lines last summer, using a NATO exercise in the region as cover.Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed this explanation, stating last month that the sabotage operation "was done, most likely, by the Americans or someone at their instruction."