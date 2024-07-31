© Vahid Salemi / Associated Press

Israel's shekelas traders worried the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iran's soil raised the danger of a broader Middle East war.The currency fell as much as 1.2% to 3.7886 per US dollar after Hamas blamed Israel for the airstrike in Tehran. That took its three-day decline to 3.3%,Israel's 10-year sovereign yield rose 4 basis points to 4.97%.In nearly 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas, investors had repeatedly hoped for a return to peace, leading to sporadic resilience in the shekel as well as the country's stock and bond markets.But as cease-fire talks in Gaza drag on, the latest events have eroded traders' optimism in a quick resolution, and fear is growing that Iran and its allies will be drawn into direct conflict with Israel."It is difficult to see a scenario where Iran does not respond given thatsaid Nick Rees, FX strategist at Monex Europe Ltd. in London.This week's selloff has pushed the shekel to trade nearafter it breached multiple support levels at the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.: one-month implied swings, based on options prices, have jumped for five successive days,Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Haniyeh's killing "will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between the Islamic Republic of Iran, dear Palestine and the resistance."Meanwhile, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned of things "getting worse" and the Houthis condemned what they called an "Israeli assassination" and "great escalation."