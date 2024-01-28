Globalist democracy works like this: Anyone who has the popular majority behind them will be deposed by the globalist minority. Anyone who is loved by the people will be accused and imprisoned.
Here is the AfD's answer to it by Dr. Bernd Baumann, in the Bundestag (parliament), Berlin, Jan. 18, 2024. Dr. Baumann responds to the system's agitation against the AfD with the aim of banning the party.
Source-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPZubpr92xE
"Never before has a government driven our country to the wall like this government, which isn't even here today.
"Citizens are suffering from skyrocketing prices for energy and food. In addition, housing shortages, heating laws, broken bridges and roads, dilapidated schools.
"Industry is fleeing the country and millions of foreign asylum seekers are streaming in unhindered. What a disaster, what a terrible record, ladies and gentlemen.
"Germany is shaking under the outcry of desperate farmers, hauliers, craftsmen and restaurant operators. The need is great, the trust is gone. All surveys show that.
"Take Saxony, for example, where the SPD has shrunk to 7% and may no longer even get into parliament. Neither do the FDP and the Greens. And the AfD is already at 35%, we are currently five times as strong as this Chancellor's party. That's how democracy works, ladies and gentlemen.
"The voters punish them with a primal force that is unique in the history of the Federal Republic. Panic is spreading. You can almost smell their fear.
"And how do you deal with it? The higher the AfD's poll numbers, the more viciously they defame our party. You could see that again in the debate. They don't shy away from anything anymore.
"The level is sinking to the bottomless. Fecal language, they can't think of anything better. For example, the top candidate of the FDP for the European elections. "She describes the AFD as 'a dirty pile of excrement' and the AFD's more than 10 million voters as 'dirty blowflies'. I quote: 'The higher the pile of shit,' said the FDP top candidate, 'the more flies sit on it.'
"Fie devil! If voters take away your power, they will be called blowflies. This is your understanding of democracy.
"But voters will also punish you at the ballot box for this arrogance. At the same time, you are fundamentally distorting our political demands.
"Example: We have always called for the return or remigration of all migrants who are not entitled to stay. This involves around 300,000 asylum seekers who were ultimately rejected.
"And also about those foreigners who only enjoy temporary protection as civil war refugees. The protection ends when the war is over. The war in Syria is over. So 600,000 Syrians have to go back.
"Even Denmark, ruled by Social Democrats, is sending the Syrians home. This is the remigration we demand. And this remigration is not against the law and the constitution, it is the enforcement of the law.
"We are the defenders of the rule of law and you are the opponents and are also working against us here with the worst possible means.
"Today we heard again that politicians from Coalition and the Christian Union are distorting our demands, especially when it comes to remigration.
"It was also heard on the public television channels this week that the AfD uses the term remigration to mean the forced expulsion and even the mass deportation of millions of people.
"What a devious campaign by politicians and journalists from the run-down left-green class. But the people see right through you.
"People don't believe your nonsense anymore. We are experiencing the end of an era. We are now experiencing the end of the left-green dominance in Germany.
"And Habeck, Künast and consorts are defending themselves against relegation. by all means. Even small, private debate clubs are blown up into dangerous secret meetings.
"Like recently a group of entrepreneurs and freelancers in Potsdam who meet regularly to exchange ideas.
"This round invited guests from politics, four from the CDU, four from the AfD and two from the Union of Values (CDU).
"And whatever else any speaker says or not cannot be attributed to the CDU or the AfD.
"How desperate do you have to be to construct a campaign against the AfD like you are trying to do again today. The times when such political jugglers had all the power are over.
"The wind is changing. Something new is coming for Germany. The AfD is coming for Germany, whether you like it or not."
Comment: The populations of the West, and the precious few politicians with conscience, have had more than enough of the green policies that are destroying civilization as we speak. The issues raised have become so critical, and so essential to the immediate day-to-day living and well being of most people that the responses to the Globalist juggernaut will very likely continue to intensify - until things come to a head.
See also: