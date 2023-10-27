Eating and Driving
Eigengoal

Not only politicians, but also companies are starting to get hysterical when it to comes to climate. There are now drastic wage cuts if employees drive or eat meat.

Germany's APOLLO NEWS here reports that soccer club VfL Osnabrück is now "penalizing its employees with climate fines."

"Based on an individual CO₂ footprint calculated by the club, deductions are made from their salaries as a penalty for climate-unfriendly behavior," reports the German site.

As it's probably a dream of many people to be employed by a professional sports team, the club will probably get away with it. Unhappy employees can be easily replaced.

But in the current environment of a severe skilled workers shortage, other companies may be extremely hesitant to enact such a draconian and personally intrusive policy. It also likely violates German labor law. In any case, VfL Osnabrück does show just how loony the climate craze is getting.

According to the APOLLO site: "The soccer club calculates the amount of salary that is deducted based on things like how far its employees travel to work or how much meat they consume."

According to the VfL Osnabrück site: "Common good clause: VfL employees compensate for professional CO₂ emissions."

Yes, in its employment contracts with the workers, VfL Osnabrück has a public welfare clause which states the employee pledges "to actively support the club's orientation toward the common good" and also contains "a mandatory reference to the compensation of occupational CO₂ emissions."

According to APOLLO, VfL Osnabrück "surveys" the "Co2 footprint" of each employee, which is based on, among other things, the length of the commute and eating habits.

"Compensation takes place by deducting the corresponding monetary value directly from the employee's salary." VfL Osnabrück calls what amounts to a penalty tax "a direct monetary incentive to change behavior."

The club mentions again and again that it's all about protecting our grandchildren's future.

When asked by German national daily Die Welt, the club refused to provide the exact wording of the employment clause, citing "confidentiality and secrecy".

Hat-tip: Alexander Raue.