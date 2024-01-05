© Michele Tantussi/Getty Images



Railway staff, lorry drivers and farmers are among those threatening strike action across Germany from Monday in nationwide protests over grievances ranging from pay and conditions to cuts in agricultural subsidies and higher road tolls.Here is a look at some of challenges confronting the EU's most populous state.Sweeping labour reforms in the late 1990s followed by surging demand in China and developing markets helped to create millions of jobs and drive strong economic growth in Germany for more than two decades.In part, the problems are circumstantial and so, hopefully, temporary: a weaker Chinese economy, for example, and the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine.Demand for the goods Germany's export sector mainly produces - machinery, cars, tools, chemicals - fluctuates according to the state of the wider economy.Navigating rapid economic, social and geopolitical change generally requires openness, adaptability and fast decision-making on the part of state institutions - which are hardly the characteristics of Germany's bureaucracy.Digitisation lags behind much of the rest of Europe. Germany still relies heavily on cash, which accounted for about 40% of point-of-sale payments last year against 8% in Sweden. Fast broadband connectivity is improving, but it is still patchy.More than halfway through its four-year term, 82% of German voters are less than happy or not at all happy with the performance of Olaf Scholz's embattled and divided coalition, made up of the centre-left SPD, Greens and neoliberal FDP.Scholz's SPD has fallen to third place behind the centre-right CDU/CSU opposition and the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), while approval ratings for the Greens are at their lowest in five years and the FDP has lost a third of its support.Already widely seen as ineffective, the government was dealt a further bitter blow late last year when the constitutional court ruled that its 2024 budget broke fiscal rules enshrined in the constitution, triggering a multibillion-euro budget crisis.Cobbling together a budget without that money will be hard. The Greens are reluctant to compromise on the environment and social spending, the FDP refuses to lift a constitutional debt brake and wants big budget cuts, and the SPD is stuck in the middle.Amid a spate of state election losses, falling popularity and the alarming rise of the AfD, each party seems increasingly determined to distinguish itself clearly from the others, making agreement on key economic policies even harder to find.Germany's national audit office has described the wholly state-owned rail network, Deutsche Bahn as being in permanent crisis, with debts of €30bn and punctuality levels at their lowest in eight years.Hauliers are up in arms over higher tolls, while some doctors - including, from 9 January, specialists - could decide to close surgeries in support of the medical profession's demands for more state support for an overloaded system.Later in the year, collective bargaining rounds are due in the retail, construction, air transport, chemical, metal and electrical industries. In a faltering economy and as the cost of living crisis continues, all could prove further flashpoints for strike action.