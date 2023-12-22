Over 20,000 tractors gathered on the streets of Stuttgart in Germany to protest against the government's plans to cut diesel subsidies and tax breaks for agricultural vehicles. A video of the tractors stationed in Stuttgart has surfaced on social media.Over 20,000 tractors gathered on the streets of Stuttgart in Germany to protest. The German government plans to implement the policy next year as part of Berlin's 2024 austerity measures. A video of the tractors stationed in Stuttgart has surfaced on social media. Farmersthe proposed measure. Earlier the farmers protested in Berlin against the proposed budget cuts that will directly affect their livelihoods.Tractors Line Up in Stuttgart Bringing Traffic to Standstill: