Farmers in the Brittany region of France on Wednesday staged a protest using tractors in the city of Rennes in response to the government's agricultural policies.The protesting farmers argue that they are burdened with excessive regulations in the context of their agricultural activities.According to local reports, upon reaching the headquarters of the Brittany Regional Council, the farmers spread straw in the parking lot and scattered official documents.Later, the farmers proceeded to the front of the regional directorate of agriculture and forestry with their tractors, where they spread grass.According to a statement from the Rennes police on the social media platform X, the farmers conducted the protest using 100 tractors.