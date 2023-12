© CAMS



could become the largest ever observed in December

the large and long-lasting ozone holes in recent years, despite the reduction in emissions

stratospheric temperatures could mark daily record lows for the period of the year

The ozone hole over Antarctica keeps intriguing by its unusual pattern this 2023 season. The Southern Hemisphere ozone hole size, as shown by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) data, at a period. This behaviour raises questions about what's behind yet another peculiar ozone hole season.The Southern Hemisphere ozone hole is unusually large, at a time when it normally reduces until its total closure, generally in December. Instead,, with a series of rebounds, remaining at a size of some 15 km, to become the third largest after 30 November.CAMS forecast indicates the ozone hole, as reported by CAMS , suggesting that the ozone hole was partly outside the 60 degrees south parallel within which the area is calculated.The current situation. The ozone hole will likely persist until the breakdown of the polar vortex allowing higher ozone values from mid-latitudes to reach the southern polar stratosphere. CAMS data has shown unusually persistent and large ozone holes during the 2020-2022 seasons, with a record late closing date in 2020 (28 December, according to CAMS data).CAMS Director Vincent-Henri Peuch comments:, giving space to the atmosphere to start its recovery. This is a lengthy process that involves many fluctuating factors that should be monitored to have a proper understanding of how the ozone layer is developing. The success of the Montreal Protocol is a testament to how effective actions to protect the global climate can be."The behaviour of the Antarctic ozone hole in recent yearsabout the impact of global warming, which tends to cool stratospheric temperatures, but also about changes in stratospheric chemistry and dynamics. Ozone depletion is also believed to be influenced by greenhouse gas emissions, volcanic and wildfires aerosols or evenGathering observations of the middle and upper stratosphere is challenging, and therefore processes are more difficult to understand in near-real time, soof ozone-depleting substances, are still a question for research.It's also yet to be determined if the last ozone hole seasons are related to climate variability or reveal a long-term trend, delaying ozone recovery.NASA and NOAA have declared. Different agencies use different methodologies to measure the ozone hole.CAMS defines the ozone hole area where total column values are below 220 Dobson Units poleward of the 60 degrees south parallel.According to Doctor Amy H Butler , atmospheric scientist at NOAA,. But Dr. Butler also points to research suggesting that positive Southern Annular Mode events during austral summer can delay the "final stratospheric warming" that usually closes the ozone hole. The positive Southern Annular Mode are periods associated with higher-than-normal pressures in the areas surrounding Antarctica, and lower-than-average pressure over Antarctica.Recent research published in Nature Communications focus on the "Potential drivers of the recent large Antarctic ozone holes." referred toaccording to the paper.Authors investigate the monthly evolution of the ozone hole, because, while October and November are thought to be dominated by stratospheric dynamics.The research points to a slight recovery trend in September, not corresponding in October and November, that show a negative trend since 2001. Moreover, at the core of the ozone holeDuring austral spring the ozone depleting substances cumulated in the stratosphere interact with solar radiation and stratospheric clouds, fueled by extremely cold temperatures, creating what we now call ozone hole.In 1987, only a few years after the confirmation of the ozone hole theory, the Montreal Protocol agreed a ban of substances responsible for ozone depletion. The agreement is considered the first global effort to protect the Planet. And while this success has avoided further damage to the ozone layer, many other factors influence ozone depletion and therefore can delay recovery.