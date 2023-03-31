As of October 2022, its size was approximately 23.2 million square meters. km."During geomagnetic disturbancesat an altitude of about 75 km," said Irina Mironova, head of the section "Magnetosphere and the influence of energetic particles on the atmosphere" of the Laboratory for the Study of the Ozone Layer and Upper Atmosphere of St. Petersburg State University (quoted by RIA Novosti).Data on the number of charged particles that interact to form free ozone-destroying radicals have been obtained from balloon measurements of X-rays. Observations were carried out over Apatity in the Murmansk region., experts from the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Environment ProgramAccording to them, its recovery can occur within 40 years. The safety of the ozone layer has been improved by phasing out almost 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances.