unusually large, is on track to last only a few days less than its counterpart last year, which was the longest-lived on record since 1979

Although warmer-than-average stratospheric weather conditions have reduced ozone depletion during the past two years , the current ozone hole area is still large compared to the 1980s, when the depletion of the ozone layer above Antarctica was first detected.









In the 1970s, it was recognised that chemicals called CFCs, used for example in refrigeration and aerosols, were destroying ozone in the stratosphere.



In 1987, the Montreal Protocol was agreed, which led to the phase-out of CFCs and, recently, the first signs of recovery of the Antarctic ozone layer.



The upper stratosphere at lower latitudes is also showing clear signs of recovery, proving the Montreal Protocol is working well.





But the new study, published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, found it is likely not recovering at latitudes between 60°N and 60°S (London is at 51°N).



The cause is not certain but the researchers believe it is possible climate change is altering the pattern of atmospheric circulation - causing more ozone to be carried away from the tropics.



They say another possibility is that very short-lived substances (VSLSs), which contain chlorine and bromine, could be destroying ozone in the lower stratosphere.



VSLSs include chemicals used as solvents, paint strippers, and as degreasing agents.



One is even used in the production of an ozone-friendly replacement for CFCs.

HOW THE ANNUAL OZONE HOLE FORMS



An ozone hole presently forms over Antarctica each year during the southern hemisphere's winter.



The so-called polar vortex accumulates chlorine and bromine-containing substances during the Antarctic winter, which remain inactive in the darkness.



However, when the sun rises over the pole, its energy releases chemically-active chlorine and bromine atoms which break down ozone molecules, creating a local depletion in the Earth's protective ozone layer.



These chemical reactions are aided by ice crystals which form in polar stratospheric clouds, with temperatures in the vortex capable of falling as low as -108.4°F (-78°C).

This year's hole in the Earth's protective ozone layer — which grew to be larger than Antarctica — is finally set to close this week, atmospheric scientists have said.The ozone layer is depleted by chemical reactions,, that involve the by-products of human-made chemicals that linger in the atmosphere.The size of the annual hole — whichDespite these natural fluctuations, experts expect the hole to close permanently by 2050, in response to restrictions on ozone-depleting chemicals introduced in 1987.The current hole, which has beenAccording to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF),In fact,, ECMWF experts told MailOnline.In contrast, 2020's hole 'Both the 2020 and 2021 Antarctic ozone holes have been rather large and exceptionally long-lived,' said the ECMWF's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) director Vincent-Henri Peuch.'These two longer-than-usual episodes in a row are not a sign that the Montreal Protocol is not working though, as without it, they would have been even larger.'It is because of interannual variability due to meteorological and dynamical conditions that can have an important impact on the magnitude of the ozone hole and are superimposed on the long-term recovery.(The UV index goes up to 11. For humans, a level of eight means a very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.)Instead, it was determined that human-made chemicals — in particular halocarbons refrigerants and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) — were exacerbating the depletion.In 1987, these manufacture and consumption of these products began to be phased out under an international treaty known as the Montreal Protocol.However, the fact that many ozone-depleting substances can stay up in the stratosphere for decades means the ozone layer's recovery is very slow process.In fact, experts have predicted that it will take until the 2060s before the harmful substances used in refrigerants and spray cans have completely disappeared from the atmosphere.'CAMS monitors and observes the ozone layer by providing reliable and free-to-access-data based on different types of satellite observations and,' said Dr Peuch.This, he added, 'makes the monitoring of the inception, development and closure of the yearly ozone holes possible in a detailed way.'The compiled data, along with our forecasts, allows us to follow the ozone season and compare its development against the ones of the last 40 years.'