

This data visualization shows the ICON spacecraft in orbit around Earth. The green arrows show the strong, high-altitude winds — known as atmospheric tides — detected by ICON's MIGHTI wind imager. These winds are not uniform and can be altered by changes in the lower-altitude atmosphere. This, in turn, changes the particle motion high in the ionosphere. Changes in plasma at 370 miles above Earth's surface was also detected by ICON as shown in red. Magnetic field lines are shown in magenta and turn yellow as measurements of winds detected by MIGHTI (green arrows) influence the direction of plasma (red arrows). Credits: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio/William T. Bridgman Download this video in HD formats from NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio

Earth's sky-high generator



In the ionosphere, high-altitude winds tend to push on chunky, charged particles more than small, negatively charged electrons. This separation between ions and electrons creates an electric field in the dynamo region, near the bottom of the ionosphere. Credits: NASA's Conceptual Animation Lab Download this animation from NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio

Wind power



Daily cycles of cloud formation put energy into the atmosphere that, in turn, create a daily cycle of heating and cooling. The heating and cooling pushes wind patterns out and towards regions where clouds are forming. These winds eventually form an atmospheric tide that propagates up through the atmosphere. Credits: NASA's Conceptual Animation Lab Download this animation from NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio



Atmospheric tides created by rainforests form a tidal pattern with three main peaks that span across the globe. These move around Earth as it rotates. Credits: NASA's Conceptual Animation Lab Download this animation from NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio



At 60-95 miles above the ground, winds associated with atmospheric tides (white arrows) move ions and separate them from electrons, forming an electric field (blue line) in the dynamo region. The electric field permeates through the upper atmosphere and pushes plasma (pink) upwards and downwards like a fountain. Credits: NASA's Conceptual Animation Lab Download this animation from NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio

"We

found half of what causes the ionosphere to behave as it does