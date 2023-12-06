IceAge
A top polar scientist interviewed by the Russian Academy of Sciences says we need to prepare for serious global cooling, to begin by 2030-2035. Cites studies of Lake Baikal and historic climate epochs.

People's Voice here reports: "One of the world's top Arctic scientist's has spoken out to debunk the 'climate crisis' narrative" and warns the public that "the Earth is actually about to enter a period of 'global cooling.'"

According to leading polar scientist Andrey Fedotov of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), "the warming is about to end" and "The Earth is about to enter an 'ice age.'"

Cooling starts in 2030

The period of "unfavorable cold" will begin around 2030. Fedotov issued the warning in a statement published by the RAS, the country's leading scientific institution.

Fedotov said the warming is about to end and the cause is not humans. The Russian scientist says the cooling will be brought on by solar activity.

Natural cycles

"Currently, we are in a favorable period, but we will inevitably transition to an unfavorable [cold] one ... around 2030-2035," Fedotov said, citing his studies of Lake Baikal and historic climate epochs.

"When the ice age comes, you will feel it immediately," he warns.

Prepare for cold!

He is urging the public to make preparations as such levels of cold would have a severe impact on the global food supply.

The following are excerpts of the interview between Fedotov and the Russian Academy of Sciences:

Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS): "In other words, what awaits us is not warming, but cooling. When?"
Andrey Fedotov: "Now we are in a prosperous period, but let's move on to a disadvantaged one." [...]"It's inevitable. According to my estimates, the transition should occur in 2030-2035."

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — -

RAS: "So the Ice Age has already arrived, but we haven't felt it yet?"
Fedotov: "No. When it comes, you will feel it immediately."

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — -

RAS: "And what should be done now? Prepare felt boots, warm clothes, heaters?"
Fedotov: "I would start with food. Hungry in felt boots won't last long."

